Stocks to watch: DHFL, Tata Steel, RIL, ADAG firms, Vadilal Industries

At 08:39 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 7 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 11,937, indicating a tepid start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Tata Steel: Tata Steel on Friday said its arm NatSteel Holdings Pte (NSH) has concluded the sale its entire equity stake in NatSteel Vina (NSV) to a Vietnam-based company for Rs 36 crore. Besides, S&P has revised the company's rating outlook to stable from positive.

RIL: Essar Steel, Adani Group and state-owned GAIL have bought majority of natural gas from Reliance Industries' newer fields in the KG-D6 block at an indicative price of $5.04 - 5.16 per unit, said a PTI report. That apart, Market regulator Sebi has denied Reliance Industries the waiver to delist the shares of Alok Industries, the bankrupt textile firm that it bought in a Rs 5,050-crore deal in March, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has received a tentative approval from the US health regulator to market generic Apremilast tablets.

ADAG stocks: Anil Ambani has resigned as director of the bankrupt Reliance Communications, thus ceasing to be the chairman of the mobile phone company he had led since 2006.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea saw some improvement in the September quarter, led by a fall in operating and capital expenditures. Airtel reported a steep 51 per cent dip in consolidated capex over the year-ago quarter.

Vadilal Industries: M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP have resigned as the Statutory Auditors of the Company w.e.f. 15th November, 2019, the company said in its regulatory filing.

DHFL: The regulator or the government can initiate bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings under Section 227 of the bankruptcy code, which got notified on Friday, if creditors are unable to sign on a resolution plan for DHFL, reported The Economic Times.