Stocks to watch: Embassy REIT, Asian Paints, IOC, GAIL, Wipro, Adani Power

At 08:33 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 13.50 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 10,466.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Asian Paints: The company saw its profit before tax (PBT) fall nearly 6 per cent in the March quarter as the nationwide lockdown impacted its sales. PBT stood at Rs 699.22 crore in Q4, against Rs 741.35 crore a year ago. Net profit of the Mumbai-based company fell 2.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 461.9 crore in Q4, below Street estimates of Rs 512 crore as polled by Bloomberg.

Berger Paints: Berger Paints India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 6.51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 103.18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.37 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Bank of Baroda: State-run Bank of Baroda reported a profit-after-tax of Rs 507 crore in the March quarter, helped by lower provisioning for bad loans.

Earnings today: Today, a total of 85 companies, including the likes of Canara Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL, and India Cements, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.

Embassy REIT: Global private equity fund manager Blackstone has launched a block deal to raise between $250 million and $257 million in Embassy Office Parks REIT (real estate investment trust). It is the country's first listed REIT, according to a report by Business Standard.

Union Bank: State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday reported narrowing of its standalone net loss to Rs 2,503.18 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 3,369.23 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, there was a net profit of Rs 574.58 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20.



JMC Projects: The company has secured new orders of Rs 938 crores.

Page Industries: Net profit of Page Industries declined 58.63 per cent to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. Sales declined 10.96 per cent to Rs 541.26 crore during the quarter under review.

Steel companies such as JSW Steel, Tata Steel are expected to remain in focus as the government on Monday announced anti-dumping on flat-rolled product of steel, plated or coated with aluminium and zinc, in a bid to curtail cheaper imports of flat steel in the value-added segment.

Balrampur Chini: Net profit of the company declined 16.25 per cent to Rs 241.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 288.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Wipro: IT major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has been awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Adani Power: Adani Power Limited (APL) on Tuesday signed an agreement to buy 49 per cent stake in Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) from US-based AES Corporation (AES), the US-based global energy company. READ MORE



Shriram Transport Finance: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its Ratings in respect of NonConvertible Debentures, Subordinated Debentures and Commercial Papers issued by the Company and revised its outlook of the instruments issued by the Company to 'Negative' from 'Stable'.

Finolex Industries: Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 37.05 per cent to Rs 58.66 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. Sales declined 20.55 per cent to Rs 766.11 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare: As per reports, the company's promoter group will sell 23.4 lakh shares or 4.59 per cent stake through secondary placement of shares. Floor price of Rs 1,300 is a 10.5 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price.