Stocks to Watch: Escorts, IRCTC, Rajesh Exports, VodaIdea, Lodha, NBFCs

The are likely start on a slightly positive note as per the cues from the SGX Nifty. At 08:20 AM this morning, the SGX Nifty futures were quoted at 18,195 as against the spot Nifty close of 18,109 on Monday. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today.

NBFCs: Reflecting rising festival-like demand, NBFCs sanctioned 17 per cent more loans in Q2FY22. The personal loan segment saw strong traction of 90 per cent, followed by consumer loan at 58 per cent, according to CRIF-FIDC. READ MORE



Voda Idea: Debt-ridden telecom operator is evaluating the option of converting interest dues arising out of the deferment of statutory payments into equity, a senior company official said on Monday. READ MORE



Losses widened in the July-September quarter of 2021-22 to Rs. 1,117 crore, compared with a loss of Rs. 692.4 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. It’s overall expenses in the quarter was up 60.4 per cent at Rs. 3,500.8 crore. READ MORE Launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) programme to raise Rs 4,000 crore. Close to 34 million new shares will be issued and the fund raise will lead to 7.5 per cent dilution. As per the Sebi formula, the base price for the QIP is Rs 1,184.7 per share, a discount of 7.7 per cent to the real estate major’s last closing price of Rs 1,283. READ MORE Company’s board is scheduled to meet on November 18, to consider and evaluate proposals for raising funds by way of issue of bonds/ debentures/ any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis and evaluation of feasibility for reduction of shares held by Escorts Benefit and Welfare Trust.

Rajesh Exports: Q2FY22 net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 51.84 crore when compared with Rs 23.46 crore in Q2Fy21. Total income also soared 381 per cent to Rs 1,528.34 crore from Rs 317.39 crore in the same period.

Easy Trip Planners: Board to meet on November 18 to consider a proposal for second acquisition.

Tinplate Company of India: Q2 net jumped 4.4-fold to Rs 71.24 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 16.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income increased 81.9 per cent YoY to Rs 976.83 crore from Rs 536.94 crore.

Kesoram Industries: Board to meet on November 20 to consider and approve various options for raising funds.

Earnings Today: Cain Healthcare, Ellora Trading, Essar India, Marvel Vinyls, Super Fine Knitters and Zodiac Ventures are scheduled to report earnings today.

Stocks in F&O ban: Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, National Aluminium (Nalco), PNB, SAIL and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.