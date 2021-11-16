Stocks to Watch: Escorts, IRCTC, Rajesh Exports, VodaIdea, Lodha, NBFCs

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel, JSW Steel subsidiaries ramp up capacity in tinplate
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
IRCTC's stock rally has more steam left; buy on every dip, suggest analysts
IRCTC posts Q1 profit at Rs 82 cr, board approves 1:5 stock split
-
The markets are likely start on a slightly positive note as per the cues from the SGX Nifty. At 08:20 AM this morning, the SGX Nifty futures were quoted at 18,195 as against the spot Nifty close of 18,109 on Monday. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today.
NBFCs: Reflecting rising festival-like demand, NBFCs sanctioned 17 per cent more loans in Q2FY22. The personal loan segment saw strong traction of 90 per cent, followed by consumer loan at 58 per cent, according to CRIF-FIDC. READ MORE
Voda Idea: Debt-ridden telecom operator is evaluating the option of converting interest dues arising out of the deferment of statutory payments into equity, a senior company official said on Monday. READ MORE
Future Retail: Losses widened in the July-September quarter of 2021-22 to Rs. 1,117 crore, compared with a loss of Rs. 692.4 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. It’s overall expenses in the quarter was up 60.4 per cent at Rs. 3,500.8 crore. READ MORE
Macrotech Developers (Lodha): Launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) programme to raise Rs 4,000 crore. Close to 34 million new shares will be issued and the fund raise will lead to 7.5 per cent dilution. As per the Sebi formula, the base price for the QIP is Rs 1,184.7 per share, a discount of 7.7 per cent to the real estate major’s last closing price of Rs 1,283. READ MORE
Escorts: Company’s board is scheduled to meet on November 18, to consider and evaluate proposals for raising funds by way of issue of bonds/ debentures/ any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis and evaluation of feasibility for reduction of shares held by Escorts Benefit and Welfare Trust.
Rajesh Exports: Q2FY22 net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 51.84 crore when compared with Rs 23.46 crore in Q2Fy21. Total income also soared 381 per cent to Rs 1,528.34 crore from Rs 317.39 crore in the same period.
Easy Trip Planners: Board to meet on November 18 to consider a proposal for second acquisition.
Tinplate Company of India: Q2 net jumped 4.4-fold to Rs 71.24 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 16.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income increased 81.9 per cent YoY to Rs 976.83 crore from Rs 536.94 crore.
Kesoram Industries: Board to meet on November 20 to consider and approve various options for raising funds.
Earnings Today: Cain Healthcare, Ellora Trading, Essar India, Marvel Vinyls, Super Fine Knitters and Zodiac Ventures are scheduled to report earnings today.
Stocks in F&O ban: Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, National Aluminium (Nalco), PNB, SAIL and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU