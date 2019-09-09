Stocks to watch: Gail, Eveready Ind, Shilpa Medicare, and Equitas Holdings

At 08:39 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 2.50 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 10,962, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Gail: Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings have joined the race to buy the gas pipeline assets of state-run Gail (India), according to a report by Mint.

ABB India: According to a report by Bloomberg Quint, the indirect tax investigating agency found ABB India evaded goods and services tax by wrongly classifying equipment.

Canara Bank: The bank is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from prospective buyers to purchase 30 per cent stake in Can Fin Homes.

Equitas Holdings: has proposed a new scheme of arrangement to list its small financing bank arm ESFB after being denied an extension to the listing deadline by the RBI as well as approval to reverse merger proposal by SEBI.

Shilpa Medicare: Drug firm Shilpa Medicare on Saturday said it has received two observations from the US health regulator for its Telangana facility. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the company's finished dosage formulation facility located at Pharmaceutical Formulations SEZ, APIIC, Jadcherla (Telangana state) from August 29 to September 6, 2019, the company said.

Varun Beverages: PepsiCo India's bottling partner Varun Beverages on Saturday said it has raised Re 899.99 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Aviation stocks: Vistara and Indi-Go are competing for the flying rights of grounded Jet Airways for the lucrative London route. Both airlines have informed the aviation ministry that they plan to launch flights to London next year, said a report by The Economic Times.

Eveready Industries: According to report, Duracell Inc, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is likely to acquire Eveready Industries’ battery and flashlight business.

RIL: Reliance Industries is seeking a minimum price of $5.4 per unit for the natural gas it plans to produce from newer fields in the Bay of Bengal block KG-D6 as it changed parameters to suit government policies.

Equitas Holdings (EHL) has proposed a new scheme of arrangement to list its small financing bank arm ESFB after being denied an extension to the listing deadline by the RBI as well as approval to reverse merger proposal by SEBI.





Avenue Supermarts: The company has issued Commercial Paper of Rs 150 crore.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Friday said it has defaulted Rs 20.24 crore towards interest amount on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

NBCC (India) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) of work from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur to provide Project Management Consultancy for the development of permanent campus (Phase-1 works).