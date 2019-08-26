Stocks to watch: GAIL, Reliance Capital, Jet Airways, Autos, Alkem Labs

At 08:38 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 74.50 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 10,904, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Auto stocks: The government on Friday announced a slew of measure to boost demand. Measures announced were a scrappage policy and allowing an additional 15 per cent depreciation on vehicles acquired till March 2020. In addition, BSIV vehicles purchased up to March 2020 will remain operational for the entire period of registration. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the removal of a ban on purchasing new vehicles by government departments. “To boost demand, government department vehicles will be changed with new ones immediately,” Sitharaman said. CLICK TO READ FULL ARTICLE

Jet Airways: Jet Airways lenders will meet on Monday to consider an expression of interest (EoI) from an overseas airline and release of interim funds to the airline. READ MORE

PSBs: The government on Friday in its 'Mini Budget' announced upfront release of Rs 70,000 crore of capital for public sector banks (PSBs) aiming for additional credit expansion through PSBs. This capital infusion is expected to create additional lending and liquidity to the tune of Rs 5 Lakh crore. READ MORE



Infra stocks: FM on Friday announced Rs 100 lakh crores for developing modern infrastructure over 5 years. An inter-ministerial Task force is being formed by Department of Economic Affairs to finalise the pipeline of infrastructure projects.

NBFCs: FM announced additional liquidity support to HFCs Rs 20,000 crore by NHB thereby increasing it to Rs 30,000 crore. Partial credit guarantee scheme for purchase of pooled assets of NBFCs/HFCs upto Rs 1 lakh crore, which will be monitored at highest level in each bank.

Reliance Capital: The ciompany on Friday informed that CARE Ratings (CARE) has downgraded the rating to CARE BB and revised rating outlook to Stable from credit watch with negative implications for long-term debt program, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company.

GAIL: Supply of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and CNG-run vehicles were launched in Ranchi on Friday. GAIL (India) is implementing the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Uty‘a Ganga and also the City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

Alkem Laboratories: The company has received four Form-483 observations from USFDA at manufacturing facilities in US and zero form 483 observations for Baddi facility in India.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank to consider raising authorised share capital and funds on August 28.

Natco Pharma: The company has increased its stake in in OMRV Hospitals from 9.29 per cent to 12.81 per cent. That apart, it has acquired 6.25 per cent stake in US-based AACT Inc, according to its BSE filing.





Ipca LABS: In a regulatory filing to BSE, Ipca Laboratories said the USFDA had conducted the inspection of the its formulations manufacturing unit situated at Piparia (Silvassa) from August 19 – 23 and issued a Form 483 with 3 (three) observations.