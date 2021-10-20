Stocks to Watch: Havells, JustDial, Jubilant Food, L&TFH, TajGVK, Tata Comm

The are likely to open higher on the back of positive overseas cues. Stock specific action will continue to dominate the proceedings thereafter. At 08:20 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 30 points at 18,448. Here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Key Results Today: Angel Broking, Havells India, Jubilant Foodworks, Just Dial, L&T Housing Finance, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Shoppers Stop, Taj GVK Hotels and are some of the prominent companies to announce September quarter results on Wednesday.

Fertiliser stocks: Chinese authorities are imposing new hurdles for fertilizer exporters amid growing concerns over surging power prices and food production, move likely to impact India. READ MORE



The private insurance major reported 47 per cent YoY jump in net at Rs 445 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, and total income grew 38.7 per cent YoY to Rs 23,188 crore in the same quarter. READ MORE Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired a 52 per cent stake in veteran couturier Ritu Kumar's firm Ritika Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount. READ MORE FMCG major reported a 5.15 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 617.37 crore for the third quarter ended September 2021, driven largely by a high single-digit volume and mix growth in the domestic market across brands. READ MORE Posted a 39.1 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 230 crore for the September 2021 quarter and has raised its dollar revenue growth guidance to 19-20 per cent. Revenue was up 22.4 per cent YoY at Rs 1,607.7 crore.

ACC: Cement maker ACC reported a 23.74 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 450.21 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total revenue from operations rose 5.98 per cent to Rs 3,749 crore from Rs 3,537.31 crore earlier. READ MORE



Axis Bank: As part of the festive offer, the private banker is offering waiver of 12 EMIs on select home loan products and providing on-road finance without any processing fee for two-wheeler customers. READ MORE



Bank stocks: Global rating agency Moody's has upgraded the outlook on the Indian banking system from “Negative” to “Stable” on the back of stabilising asset quality and improved capital. READ MORE



Deepak Fertilisers: Launches qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a floor price of Rs 422.48 per equity share.

Rallis India: Q2FY22 consolidated profit drops nearly 32 per cent to Rs Rs 56.49 crore from Rs 82.95 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue, however, was up marginally at Rs 727.80 crore from Rs 725 crore.

Gati: Ramps up its network capacity by 20-25 per cent by adding 100 line haul trucks to its flexi network to connect the demand locations besides scaling up workforce by at least 15 per cent. READ MORE



Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF): ICRA revised credit rating on company's bank facilities to AA from AA- and revised outlook to stable from positive.

Navin Fluorine International: Q2FY22 consolidated net declined 6.8 per cent to Rs 63.22 crore as against Rs 67.81 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue, however, was up 6.3 per cent at Rs Rs 338.95 crore from Rs 318.92 crore in the same period.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation: Company’s board approves proposal to raise Rs 49.50 crore through rights issue.

Jagsonpal Pharma: Reports 82.5 per cent surge in September quarter net at Rs 7.3 crore on a YoY basis. Revenue rose to Rs 59.48 crore from Rs 56.35 crore YoY.

In F&O ban today: Amara Raja Batteries, BHEL, Escorts, Voda Idea, IRCTC, National Aluminium, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun Tv.