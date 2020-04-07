Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, PNB Hsg Fin, ICICI Bank, Axis Bk

At 08:45 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 380 points or 4.68 per cent higher at 8,488.80 levels, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Bajaj Finance: In a call with analysts on Monday, Bajaj Finance’s management team, led by its Managing Director Rajeev Jain, said that over the past 10 days, the company had lost nearly 350,000 customers, impacting its assets under management (AUM) by Rs 4,750 crore (3.22 per cent of total AUM as of March 31). READ MORE

PNB Housing Finance on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Citibank to raise USD 100 million (about Rs 762 crore) for providing loans in the affordable housing segment.

YES Bank: The Delhi High Court Monday said that prima facie Yes Bank could not have declared a private company''s account as non-performing asset (NPA) for its failure to pay loan installments due to coronavirus pandemic.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank: Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the deposit ratings of ICICI Bank (ICICI) and Axis Bank (Axis) at Baa3, and of IDBI Bank (IDBI) at Ba2. Moody's has also placed IndusInd Bank's (IndusInd) domestic and foreign currency issuer ratings of Baa3/P-3 under review for downgrade.

HDFC Bank on Friday (3 April 2020) said its advances grew 21% while its deposits rose 24% as of 31 March 2020 compared with corresponding period of the previous year.



Piramal Enterprises: Media reports say American private equity giants TPG Capital and KKR & Co. Inc. may buy stake in the company.



Lupin: The drug firm announced the launch of Mycophenolic Acid Delayed-Release Tablets USP, 180 mg and 360 mg.



Century Textiles: The company on FRiday informed that the District Magistrate of Nainital, Uttarakhand permitted the Company's Pulp & Paper Division to Operate its factory in a limited manner to cater to the requirements of the essential services industries.

NMDC: NMDC on 4 April 2020 reduced prices of lump ore by Rs 500 or 15.87% to Rs 2650 per tonne for April from Rs 3,150 set in March 2020. The company also reduced prices of fines by Rs 500 or 17.48% to Rs 2360 per tonne for April from Rs 2860 set in March 2020.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said electricity prices in spot market declined by 21% in March 2020 even as there was a 18% surge in trade volume.



Force Motors on Saturday, 4 April 2020, said its production slipped 55.16% to 1,198 units in March 2020 as against 2,672 units in March 2019.