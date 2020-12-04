Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Voda Idea, rate-sensitive stks, Granules India

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea, Pharma stks, MGL, Voltas, IHCL
Stocks to watch: Voda Idea, ONGC, Airtel, autos, HUL, JSPL, Future Grp stks
Stocks to watch: Tata Group stocks, RIL, Voda Idea, HPCL, Canara Bank, MCX
Stocks to watch: Financials, Infosys, Voda Idea, ONGC, CIL, TVS Motor
Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Voda Idea, Axis Bank, Tata Power, ONGC, telcos
-
At 08:47 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 49 points, or 0.37 per cent higher at 13,251.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.
Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.
HDFC Bank, SBI Cards: Shares of HDFC Bank are expected to remain in focus in today's session, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed the lender to temporarily halt all its digital launches as well as new sourcing of credit card customers, following various outages the bank faced due to technical glitches in the past two years. The stock eventually ended at Rs 1,377, down over 2 per cent.
In a separate development, State Bank of India said its YONO mobile banking application "has been impacted due to system outage."
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, RIL: Telecom stocks might trade actively today after Trai announced the latest subscription figures. Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer in terms of users in September with 3.8 million subscriber additions, Reliance Jio added 1.5 million users while Vodafone Idea continued losing subscribers.
Rate-sensitive stocks such as financials, auto, and realty may remain in focus as the RBI is scheduled to announce its monetary policy today.
Aviation stocks: The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate was increased from 70 per cent to 80 per cent of their pre-Covid levels on Thursday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Tata Power: According to a news report by Mint, Tata Power has emerged as the winner in bids for two electricity distribution companies in Odisha.
Granules India: The company on Thursay said that the USFDA has approved the ANDA filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI)., a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Limited, for Penicillamine Capsules USP, 250 mg. It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Cuprimine of Bausch Health Americas, Inc.
Vedanta: Rating agency Moody's has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL) from “B1” to “B2” due to its persistently weak liquidity and high refinancing needs.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU