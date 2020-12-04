Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Voda Idea, rate-sensitive stks, Granules India

At 08:47 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 49 points, or 0.37 per cent higher at 13,251.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

HDFC Bank, SBI Cards: Shares of HDFC Bank are expected to remain in focus in today's session, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed the lender to temporarily halt all its digital launches as well as new sourcing of credit card customers, following various outages the bank faced due to technical glitches in the past two years. The stock eventually ended at Rs 1,377, down over 2 per cent.

In a separate development, State Bank of India said its YONO mobile banking application "has been impacted due to system outage."

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, RIL: Telecom stocks might trade actively today after Trai announced the latest subscription figures. Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer in terms of users in September with 3.8 million subscriber additions, Reliance Jio added 1.5 million users while Vodafone Idea continued losing subscribers.

Rate-sensitive stocks such as financials, auto, and realty may remain in focus as the RBI is scheduled to announce its monetary policy today.

Aviation stocks: The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate was increased from 70 per cent to 80 per cent of their pre-Covid levels on Thursday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Tata Power: According to a report by Mint, Tata Power has emerged as the winner in bids for two electricity distribution companies in Odisha.

Granules India: The company on Thursay said that the USFDA has approved the ANDA filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI)., a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Limited, for Penicillamine Capsules USP, 250 mg. It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Cuprimine of Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

Vedanta: Rating agency Moody's has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL) from “B1” to “B2” due to its persistently weak liquidity and high refinancing needs.