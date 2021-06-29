Stocks to watch: HDFC Life, IRCTC, Ruchi Soya, RITES, Godrej Consumer

-
SGX Nifty traded 19 points lower at 15,855 around 8.35 am, indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.
Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:
Earnings Today: DCM, IRCTC, Ruchi Soya, Sintex Industries and Suzlon Energy are among the companies that will announce their March quarter earnings today.
HDFC Life: Standard Life will divest 3.46 per cent or 70 million shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company on Tuesday. The price range for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 658 to Rs 678 per share.
Triveni Turbine: The company on Monday reported a 69% YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.28 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of higher income.
Punjab & Sind Bank: The state-owned bank said it will seek shareholders' approval next month to set off accumulated losses of over Rs 3,577 crore from its share premium account.
RITES: Metro Express Limited, Mauritius has awarded additional work of consultancy services for the extension of the mainline from Rose Hill to Reduit through Ebene for an additional fee of MUR 250 millions (Rs 45 crore approximately).
Future Lifestyle Fashions: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 149 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 148.65 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago.
Zee Media Corporation: The company reported a decline of 5.75 per cent YoY in its consolidated net profit to Rs 10.50 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.
Finolex Industries: Finolex Industries, manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings has reported a 433.7 per cent YoY rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 297.33 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
NLC India: The company reported a nearly 52 per cent YoY jump in consolidated profit to Rs 756.83 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.
Godrej Consumer: Credit ratings agency ICRA has upgraded Godrej Consumer's long-term rating to AAA (Stable) from AA+ (Stable). It has also reaffirmed its short-term rating of A1+.
Tata Motors: The auto major plans to have 10 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in its domestic product portfolio by 2025 as it looks to drive its business model towards sustainable mobility going ahead, as per Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
Ramco Systems: The company will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Aden Ports Development Company (APDC) at their Aden Container Terminal (ACT).
Thomas Cook: Its subsidiary DEI (Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging) has signed a multi-year memorandum with Shanghai Disney Resort.
Aditya Birla Capital: Sebi has kept the proposed initial share-sale of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in “abeyance”.
IFCI: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net loss widened to Rs 848.97 crore from Rs 584.19 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago.
