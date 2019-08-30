Stocks to watch: ICRA, HDFC, Gruh Finance, Adani Green, DHFL, Cox & Kings

At 08:19 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 8.50 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 10,999.50, indicating a tepid start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

ICRA: The board of rating agency ICRA, an affiliate of Moody's, on Thursday terminated the services of its Managing Director and CEO Naresh Takkar, following appearance of his name in the IL&FS case. READ MORE

Cox & Kings: Beleaguered tours and travel firm Cox & Kings on Thursday said it has received approval from the Registrar of Companies (ROC) for a 3-month extension for its annual general meeting 2018-19.





HDFC, Gruh Finance: HDFC is expected to raise Rs 1,678 crore by selling 9.2 per cent in Gruh Finance via block deal today.

Adani Green: Adani Green Energy on August 29 said it would acquire 10 solar energy assets with total generating capacity of 205 MW from Essel Green Energy and Essel Infraprojects for Rs 1,300 crore.



The private sector lender is scheduled to hold board meeting today to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares.

Banks: Lenders to Air India may hog the limelight today as the company is expected to repay Rs 22,000 crore of its Rs 29,464 crore of its working capital debt next month, as per reports.



Hindalco: US aluminum producer Novelis is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its $2.6 billion bid for Aleris, Reuters reported citing sources.

HCL Tech: Purdue Pharma, which is being primarily blamed for the opioid epidemic and is in settlement talks in the US, is expected to pay as much as $12 billion and file for bankruptcy. The development could hurt HCL Technologies as it is the IT service vendor to the pharma company.

DHFL: DHFL’s lenders are planning to put loans worth Rs 30,000 - Rs 32,000 crore to builders to the special purpose vehicles (SPVs), The Economic Times reported.

BSE: Stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has signed a pact with the Steel Users Federation of India (SUFI) to work towards enlisting steel futures and help in stronger and transparent steel trade.



Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Pimecrolimus Cream, 1 per cent, a generic version of Elidel®1 Cream, 1 per cent, of Bausch Health US, LLC.





Indian Hotels: The company and its Singapore partner GIC has identified seven to eight properties for a buyout possibility, reports said.