Stocks to watch: IDBI Bank, YES Bank, HEG, RIL, Tata Motors, GMR Infra

At 08:49 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 51 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 10,948, indicating a postive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

YES Bank: Private sector lender YES Bank has raised Rs 1,930 crore via issuance of equity shares under the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, which closed on Wednesday. The lender disclosed five investors bought more than 65.5 per cent of the equity shares in the offered QIP. They include Societe Generale (18.75%), Key Square Master Fund LP (16.18%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage (14.43%), HDFC Trustee Company Limited A/C HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund (10.26%) and Key Square Master Fund II LP (5.88%).

HEG: HEG reported a topline (revenue) of Rs 816.5 crore (down 39.4 per cent QoQ, up 48.6 per cent YoY) while EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at Rs 347.8 crore, down 55.9 per cent QoQ, 70.7 per cent YoY. PAT was down 55.3 per cent QoQ, 69.6 per cent YoY. Indiabulls Housing Finance: Global rating agency Moody's on Wednesday downgraded Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1, while changing its outlook to negative from stable.

RIL, cable companies: Reliance Industries (RIL), which will commercially roll out its fibre-to-the-home broadband network under JioFiber next month, may consider buying more cable companies to support its plans, people in the know have told Business Standard.

IT stocks: Cognizant is readying another round of layoffs as part of its strategy to cut costs, and more ways of slashing spending are on the anvil, said a report by The Economic Times.

Repco Home: Total income grew 14 per cent to Rs 328.4 crore while net interest income stood at Rs 127.1 crore and margins at 4.5 per cent.

Net profit stood at Rs 62.3 crore.

IDBI Bank: It posted a net loss Rs 3,800.84 crore for the three months ended 30 June compared to a loss of Rs 2,409.89 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions during the quarter increased 20.93% to Rs 6,332.05 crore as against Rs 5,235.96 crore in the year-ago quarter.

GMR Infra: GMR Infrastructure posted a loss of Rs 334.85 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 as against a loss of Rs 237.63 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year on a consolidated basis.

Tata Motors to shut Jamshedpur plant on August 16-17. The auto company went for a day closure on August 1. It went for three block closure from August 8-10 and third block will be from August 16.