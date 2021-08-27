Stocks to watch: IDFC First Bank, Wipro, Infosys, Adani Green, BHEL

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were up 17 points at 16,685 around 8.30 am, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

SpiceJet: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday lifted a ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, two and a half years after it was grounded globally. SpiceJet has one of the largest order book of the aircraft with 13 delivered and 142 in waiting.

IDFC First Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Sanjeeb Chaudhuri as the part-time chairman of the bank.

Wipro: The company has partnered with DataRobot to deliver Augmented Intelligence at scale, to help customers become AI driven enterprises, and accelerate their business impact.

SAIL: The company is aiming at reducing its net debt to a range of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore in the current fiscal if the prices and demand for the commodity remain stable, a company official told PTI on Thursday.

Adani Green: The company has approved to raise up to $750 million via bond sale overseas.

Infosys: Public Services Inc (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys, said it has been awarded a contract by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) to digitise driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans.

JK Lakshmi Cement: Shareholders approved the reappointment of Vinita Singhania as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years effective August 1.

NLC India: Allotted 10,000 Commercial Papers of face value of Rs 5 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore on August 25.

Jindal Poly Films: The company has acquired 100 percent shares of Jindal India Solar Energy and consequent thereof Jindal India Solar became wholly owned subsidiary.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company arm Eugia Pharma gets US FDA nod for its cyclophosphamide injection.

BHEL: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the company and JSC Rosoboronexport, to cooperate and implement possible joint projects and activities with BHEL for joint production of spare parts and components for Russian-origin equipment installed onboard the Indian Navy Aircraft Carrier "Vikramaditya" and maintenance of systems and equipment of Aircraft Carrier "Vikramaditya and on other issues of mutual interest.

Dhruv Consultancy Services: The company is appointed as project consultant towards solid waste management/bio-mining, by Yawatmal Nagar Parishad, Yawatmal, Maharashtra. The estimated project cost will be Rs 64,25,160, for a tenure of 6 months.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: The company has further subscribed to 74,34,000 equity shares of ReNew Surya Alok, increasing total stake to 31.20 percent now. The company will source green energy on captive basis and optimize the power cost.