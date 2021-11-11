Stocks to Watch: IFCI, Tata Steel, ZEE, Aptech, Zomato, Glenmark, Yes Bank

The have been consolidating for the last few trading sessions, and may continue to do so given the subdued overseas cues. At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was quoted at 17,961 as against Nifty close of 18,014 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Earnings Today: Ajmera Realty, Aptech, Astral, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balkrishna Industries, BF Utilities, BGR Energy, Birla Tyres, Brigade Enterprises, CESC, Cochin Shipyard, Deepak Spinners, Dredging Corporation, Engineers India, FDC, Gayatri Sugars, Godrej Consumer Products, Goodyear India, Gujarat Pipavav, GTL Infrastructure, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Construction, Hindustan Composites, Hindustan Oil Exploration, HUDCO, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IFCI, Indian Hume Pipe, JB Chemicals, Kanoria Chemicals, Liberty Shoes, Lovable Lingerie, Lumax Auto Technologies, Mazda, Morepen Labs, Natco Pharma, NDTV, NHPC, NLC India, NMDC, Novartis, Page Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), PNB Gilts, Prestige Estates, PTC India, Railtel Corporation of India, RITES, Ruchi Infrastructure, Safsoft, Schneider Electric, Star Paper Mills, Sundaram Fasteners, Tata Steel, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), Texmaco Rail, Universal Cables, Willamson Magor and (ZEE) are few of the major companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Zomato: Q2 consolidated net loss widened 87 per cent YoY to Rs 430 crore in the September quarter compared with the year-ago period. Its losses increased 21 per cent, compared with the June quarter. READ MORE



Posted a 24.4 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 2,088 crore in September 2021 quarter (Q2FY22) on robust rise in non-interest income including fees and recoveries from written-off accounts. READ MORE Consolidated net profit in the second quarter of FY22, was up 37.45 per cent YoY at Rs 1,454.28 crore from Rs 1,058.07 crore in the same quarter a year ago. READ MORE Posted a 57 per cent YoY dip in net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year ended September 30, to Rs 30 crore from Rs 69 crore during the July to September quarter of 2020-21. READ MORE Rating agency Moody’s has upgraded private sector lender’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating from “B3” to “B2”, factoring in substantial improvement in funding and liquidity, which has strengthened depositor and credit confidence in the bank. READ MORE Q2FY22 net profit surged 59 per cent YoY to Rs 115.20 crore when compared with Rs 72.47 crore in Q2FY21. Total income was up 7.9 per cent at Rs 561.76 crore from Rs 520.80 crore.

CRISIL: Q3 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 85.62 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 84.88 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income grew 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 603.80 crore from Rs 522.01 crore in the same period.

Everest Industries: September quarter net profit declined 39.2 per cent YoY to Rs 10.55 crore from Rs 17.34 crore last year. Total income, however, increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 311.29 crore from Rs 275.51 crore.

Pidilite Industries: Q2FY22 net was down marginally at Rs 337.04 crore when compared with Rs 343.42 crore in Q2FY21. Total income, however, was up 34.9 per cent YoY at Rs 2,229.80 crore from Rs 1,652.74 crore in the same period.

Timken Industries: Q2 net loss widened to Rs 1.17 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 from Rs 0.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, jumped 42.5 per cent YoY to Rs 561.71 crore from Rs 394.10 crore.

Eveready: Recorded a 45.75 per cent YoY drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.04 crore in the September quarter from Rs 57.22 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations were at Rs 357.49 crore, down 4 per cent YoY. READ MORE



Stocks in F&O ban: Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PNB, SAIL and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.