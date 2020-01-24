Stocks to watch: Indiabulls Housing, BoB, UltraTech Cement, M&M, Biocon

At 08:39 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 14 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 12,182.50, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: A total of 46 companies are slated to unveil their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 today. The list includes names such as Bank of Baroda, UltraTech Cement, Emkay Global Financial Services, and AAVAS Financiers.

Infosys: watchdog Sebi is likely to call for a forensic audit of the books of Infosys as it continues to probe whistleblower allegations of alleged financial irregularities at the company, according to sources.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): According to a Reuters report, a US regulator said it will review part of a recommendation made last fall that Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd infringed upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Jeep SUV design.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance may trade actively as foreign brokerage firm Credit Suisse on Thursday bought 22,93,306 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 311.68 apiece, NSE bulk deal data showed.

RESULTS IMPACT

Biocon: Biotechnology major Biocon on Thursday posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 315 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, a muted rise of 9 per cent when compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

GHCL: Net profit of GHCL declined 3.97% to Rs 96.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 as against Rs 100.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2018.

PNB Housing: Net profit of the company declined 21.77 per cent to Rs 237.02 crore in the recently-concluded quarter as against Rs 302.97 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.