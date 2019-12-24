Stocks to watch: Indiabulls Real Estate, RIL, Concor, Pidilite, Hindalco

At 08:09 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 12 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 12,267, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company said on Monday it would sell its commercial properties in Mumbai and Gurugram to US-based private equity fund manager Blackstone for Rs 810 crore.

RIL: Government's demand for pending dues may delay company's plan to reduce debt. The stock, which has risen more than 46 per cent in a year and scaled new highs on Friday, fell over 3 per cent in intraday trade before ending down 1.78 per cent on Monday. READ MORE

Hindalco Industries announced that the Muri refinery in Jharkhand has re-started production of Alumina.

Pidilite Industries: HomeLane, a web-enabled interior design firm, has raised $30 million in series D financing from Evolvence India, Pidilite Group and FJ Labs.

BROKERAGE RADAR

Concor: Global brokerage firm Nomura, as per reports, has 'buy' call on the stock with the target price of Rs 670.

Bharti Infratel: Morgan Stanley has maintained 'underweight' stance on the stock with the target price of Rs 227, saying greater-than-expected tenancy realisation by telecom companies is a key downside.

JSPL: Morgan Stanley is 'overweight' on the stock with the target price of Rs 174. The brokerage said that any restructuring of international debt could improve cash flow situation at the company.