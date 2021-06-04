Stocks to watch: M&M, PNB, Bharat Forge, Lupin, rate sensitive stocks

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 4 points lower at 15,691, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Earnings Today: PNB, Bank of India, Bharat Forge, Jubilant Pharmova and NIIT are among 34 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Rate sensitive stocks: will be in focus as the RBI is scheduled to announce its decision in interest rates. Experts told PTI the central bank is likely to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged given COVID-19 uncertainty and fears over inflation.

Telecom stocks: The Department of Telecom issued guidelines on implementation of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for equipment manufacturers in the sector.

Gujarat State Petronet: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 577.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 497.67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems for procurement of 11 Airport Surveillance Radars with Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. The procurement will be made under the ‘Buy & Make’ category and will cost MoD Rs 323.47 crore.

F&O inclusion: The National Stock Exchange, on Thursday, added Coromandel International, Aditya Birla Fashion, Metropolis Healthcare and The India Hotels for trading in the futures and options segment. Their derivative contracts will be available to traders for trading from June 25.

ABB Power Products: The company on Thursday said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru from May 28.

Lupin: The pharma company launched an authorised generic version of Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution 15 mcg/2 mL, unit-dose vials, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, in the United States. The drug is used for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Som Distilleries & Breweries: The company returned to black in Q4FY21 as it posted a consolidated profit of Rs 3.7 crore as against a loss of Rs 4.97 crore in the same period last year.