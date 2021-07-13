Stocks to watch: Mindtree, Vodafone Idea, RIL, IDBI Bank, Shilpa Medicare

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 133.50 points higher at 15,821.50 around 8 am, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Deccan Health Care, Shree Ganesh Remedies and WS Industries are among eight companies that will release quarterly earnings today.

RIL, Airtel, Voda Idea: Shares of telecom companies will be in focus after latest TRAI data showed Reliance Jio lead the market in mobile subscriber additions as it gained 4.7 million users in April even as troubled lost 1.8 million customers during the same period. Bharti Airtel added just 0.51 million mobile subscribers in April.

Sunteck Realty: The company's pre-sales grew 74 per cent YoY in Q1FY22 to Rs 176 crore and collections grew by 165 per cent YoY to Rs 172 crore.

PNB Housing Finance: The market regulator Sebi has no jurisdiction to direct a listed company to adhere to its articles of association, PNB Housing Finance told the Securities Appellate Tribunal on Monday. The company said appointing a registered valuer to determine the price for its proposed preferential allotment will be in violation of company law provisions. READ HERE

FDC: The company has launched India's first oral suspension of Favipiravir – Favenza oral suspension, used to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

Vedanta: An arbitral tribunal has in a partial final award ruled that Zambia's ZCCM has breached dispute resolution provisions provided in Vedanta Resources' Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) shareholder agreements, the mining group said on Monday.

Shipping Corp: Disinvestment-bound Shipping Corporation of India on Monday said it has opened the virtual data room for potential bidders. Virtual data room access will allow the bidders to obtain detailed financial information about the company as well as scrutinise financial liabilities, contracts and other relevant material for making a financial bid.

ONGC: Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the acquisition of 23.5 per cent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd by Summit India (Tripura).

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker remains bullish on growth prospects in both domestic and international going ahead as it looks to enhance its presence in the premium two-wheeler segment and develop competencies in the electric vehicle space going ahead, as per the company's Annual Report for 2020-21.

HFCL: Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL reported over threefold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 90.69 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Reliance Industries: The company has invested Rs 1,00,000 in cash in 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of 'Reliance New Energy Solar' (RNESL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary. RNESL is incorporated to undertake activities relating to solar energy. RNESL is yet to commence its business operations.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company has received letter of acceptance from National Highways Authority of India for development of Memmadpur (Ambala) - Banur (IT City Chowk) - Kharar (Chandigarh) Corridor for a bid price of Rs 726 crore.

Shilpa Medicare: The company board approved the transfer of API business consisting of Unit-1 and Unit-2 situated at Raichur, Karnataka by way of slump sale to a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

IDBI Bank: Moody’s has upgraded baseline credit assessment (BCA) of IDBI to b1 from b2. IDBI's local and foreign-currency bank deposit ratings are two notches above its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of b1.