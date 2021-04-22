Stocks to watch: Nestle India, Hero Moto, ICICI Securities, Cyient, Lupin

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 85 points down at 14,205 around 8.45 am, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top today:

Nestle India: The FMCG major on Tuesday reported a 14.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at Rs 602 crore for the quarter ending March 2021. It was Rs 525 crore in the year-ago period.

Future Retail, Future Enterprises: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandated KV Kamath committee has approved banks' proposal to restructure loans to Future Retail and Future Enterprises the two main arms of the Kishore Biyani-led group, a media report said.

Earnings Today: Cyient, Tata Elxsi and 10 other companies will release their quarterly earnings on April 22.

Voltas: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 46,000 equity shares or 0.02 per cent of paid-up equity in Voltas on April 19. LIC had increased its stake in the company to 5.01 per cent from 4.99 per cent earlier.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has decided to halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities in the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in view of the unabated spread of Covid-19. Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1, based on the local scenario. That apart, the company has partnered with Taiwan-based Gogoro Inc to collaborate in the field of electric mobility.

Tata Steel BSL: The company posted manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income. It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Mahindra Lifespace: Mahindra Lifespace Developers has agreed to buy 3.2 acre land in Pune from parent company Mahindra & Mahindra as part of its expansion plan. The company said it has "finalised the terms to purchase approximately 3.2 acres of land in Pimpri, Pune, from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd".

IB Housing, HDFC: Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd have entered into a strategic co-lending partnership to offer housing loans at competitive rates. IBH will originate retail home loans as per jointly drawn up credit policy and retain 20 per cent of the loan in its books, and 80 per cent will be on HDFC books.

Wockhardt: The company said it will raise up to Rs 150 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Dilip Buildcon: The company's board has approved the opening of QIP of equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 on April 20. The floor price of Rs 568.41 per equity share is at a 4.48 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price.

ICICI Securities: The company on Wednesday reported an over two-fold increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 329 crore for the three months ended March 2021 on account of growth in revenue and improvement in margins. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 156 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

DCB Bank: The lender said it has acquired 9 per cent stake in non-banking financial company Techfino Capital which is engaged in providing technology-based education and healthcare loans.

5Paisa Capital: The company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 6.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 versus a net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the year-ago period, 5paisa Capital said in a statement.

HCL Infosystems: The company on Wednesday said its Chief Financial Officer Kapil Kapur has resigned from the company. The company's Board of Directors has named Alok Sahu to succeed Kapur for the position of CFO with effect from June 1, 2021.

Den Networks: The company said it has decided not to proceed with the composite scheme of arrangement in which TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable & Datacom and Den Networks were to merge into Network18 Media & Investments.

TV18 Broadcast: Media firm TV18 Broadcast on Tuesday reported a 77.03 per cent YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 251.08 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2021.

Lupin: Drug maker on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the US. The new unit, Oncology Inc (LOI), will be engaged in development/co-development and commercialisation of multiple oncology products globally.