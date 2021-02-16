Stocks to watch: Nestle, TCS, Titan, SIS, Poly Medicure, Brookfield REIT

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 10 points higher at 15,350 around 8.25 am, indicating a flat-to-positive start for benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday, said it has launched a Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center in Troy, Michigan, to help customers accelerate innovation.

Earnings today: Nestle India, Varun Beverages, R Systems International, Schaeffler India, Advent Computer Services and GM Polyplast will announce their quarterly earnings today.

A continued increase in in-home consumption and demand for packaged food along with festive season is likely to have driven the growth for FMCG firm Nestle India during the December 2020 quarter, according to analysts, who see a nearly 10-13 per cent growth in revenue on a yearly basis. READ MORE

: Brookfield India’s Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) will debut on the bourses today. The REIT was subscribed 7.94 times by investors during the three-day bidding period. The price band for the issue was set at Rs 274-275 per share.

Future Retail: Future Group has alleged that Amazon had asked for $40 million in compensation for the deal with Reliance Industries, a charge that the e-commerce major termed as "false and misleading claims".

PSU Banks: According to a report by Reuters, the government has shortlisted Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and the Central Bank of India for privatisation.

Poly Medicure: The firm opened its QIP for subscription on February 15 and fixed the floor price at Rs 550.79 per share.

SIS: The firm approved the proposal of buyback of upto Rs 99.99 crore worth of equity shares, at a price of Rs 550 per share.

Jet Airways: The company, which has been grounded for nearly two years, on Monday, reported a standalone loss of Rs 2,841.45 crore for the year ended March 2020. During the 2019-20 financial year, the airline had a total income of Rs 354.2 crore.

Wipro, TechM: IT majors Wipro and Tech Mahindra have signed agreements with Telefónica Germany/O2 for transforming the telecommunications provider's business support systems and IT systems.

Titan: Its subsidiary CaratLane Trading has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary 'StudioC Inc' and acquired 100 per cent of the total share capital worth $1,50,000.

Geojit Financial: Brokerage Geojit Financial Services has launched a new platform to offer a portfolio of small and mid-cap stocks selected on the basis of behavioural finance and thus having higher return potential.

Voda Idea: Vodafone Idea plans to fold up its 3G services by FY22 as it bids to move towards becoming 4G-focussed telco in a bid to boost revenue, although it would keep its 2G services running for years given that it has a large segment of basic phone subscribers, a media report stated.

Tata Motors: Luxury car group Jaguar Land Rover unveiled plans to go electric on Monday, saying it aims to be net zero on carbon emissions by 2039 as it joined a global race to roll out clean-energy vehicles.