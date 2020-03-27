Stocks to watch: NTPC, YES Bank, Future Group stks, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma

At 08:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 145 points or 1.68 per cent higher at 8,786.25, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.



Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Future Group stocks: Future Group founder Kishore Biyani is in talks with investors including PremjiInvest to sell a large chunk of the promoter stake in Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to tide over his liquidity crisis, according to media reports.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has signed share purchase agreements to acquire the government''s stakes in THDCIL and NEEPCO for a total of Rs 11,500 crore.

YES Bank: Ailing private sector lender YES Bank will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore as equity capital in the second round to meet regulatory requirement and support business. The board, at its meeting on Thursday, approved raising of funds for an additional amount aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches, by issuing securities, the bank informed the exchange. READ MORE

Lupin: The company has appointed Ramesh Swaminathan as Chief Financial Officer and Head Corporate Affairs.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company, as per reports, has received USFDA nod for Muscle Relaxant Tizanidine Hydrochloride.

Piramal Enterprises: Rating agency CARE has affirmed its AA/Stable credit rating for additional NCD of up to Rs 1,000 crore.