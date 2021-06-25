Stocks to watch: ONGC, BHEL, LIC Housing, Ashok Leyland, PTC India, RailTel

Nifty futures on SGX traded up 4 points at 15,841 around 8.30 am, indicating a flat start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top in today's session:

Earnings Today: A total of 192 companies, including Antony Waste Handling Cell, Finolex Industries, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Energy, and RailTel Corporation of India, are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.

ONGC: The company reported a standalone profit at Rs 6,734 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, driven by realisation. The company had posted a loss of Rs 3,214 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a quarterly basis, the net profit rose 435%.

New stock in F&O segment: Derivative contracts of Coromandel International, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Metropolis Healthcare and The Indian Hotels will be available to traders for trading from today onwards.

LIC Housing Finance: LIC will infuse equity capital worth about Rs 2,334.70 crore in its subsidiary by picking up an additional stake in the company.

Indian Bank: The lender on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,650 crore through the QIP launched earlier this week. The The committee of directors of capital raising determined and approved the issue price of Rs 142.15 per equity share to be allotted to the eligible QIBs in the issue.

IT stocks: Shift towards digital transformation drive as business embrace cloud, digital and security services made IT services major Accenture report better than expected third-quarter numbers. The company also raised its fiscal 2021 growth guidance to 10-11 per cent.

Future Retail: The company sought extension of time till July 31, 2021 to file its results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

PTC India: The company posted a nearly 4 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.77 crore for the March quarter, helped by higher revenues. The Board approved the acquisition of the energy consulting business of IL&FS Energy Development Company.

Bank of Maharashtra: The company on Thursday received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore equity capital through various modes, including rights issue and preference issue.

Union Bank: State-owned Union Bank of India has raised Rs 850 crore by issuing Basel-III-compliant bonds on a private placement basis.

RailTel Corporation: The company has received a work order amounting to Rs 89.09 crore from Indian Air Force.

Bodal Chemicals: The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 21.73 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 25.84 crore in Q4FY20.

Ashok Leyland: The leading commercial vehicle maker reported a standalone loss of Rs 57 crore for the quarter, while revenue declined by 57 per cent YoY to Rs 3,838 crore from Rs 8,846 crore a year ago.

Aarti Industries: The company Board authorised the opening of QIP on June 24. The floor price of Rs 899.77 per share is at a premium of 3.21 per cent to Thursday’s closing price. Board to meet on June 30 to approve the issue price for equity shares to be allotted to the qualified institutional buyers.

Asian Granito India: Crystal Ceramics Industries, a material subsidiary of the company, has invested Rs 25 crore for capacity expansion at its Mehsana Plant in Gujarat. This capacity addition will increase total capacity of Crystal Ceramics to 36,000 SQMTS/day.

BHEL: CARE has downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company from ‘CARE AA’ to ‘CARE AA-’ while reaffirming the outlook to ‘Stable’.