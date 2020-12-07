Stocks to watch: ONGC, NMDC, Pfizer, Eicher Motors, ITD Cementation, RIL

-
At 08:40 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 66 points, or 0.5 per cent lower at 13,256, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Monday.
Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.
ONGC: Oil Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday announced its overseas subsidiary struck commercial oil in one of its Colombian blocks. This is the fourth commercial find in the block by ONGC Videsh. READ MORE
NMDC: The Government of India has signed an agreement with the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Steel to extend Donimalai Iron ore lease. NMDC has been operating the mine, but operations were suspended since November 2018. The mine is extended for 20 years with effect from November 2018.
RIL: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a resolution plan for Reliance Infratel submitted by a group entity of Reliance Industries, according to a regulatory filing.
APL Apollo Tubes: The company has set December 16 as the record date for stock split. The company's shareholders have approved splitting each stock of face value Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each (5-for-1).
Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency-use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country, after its parent company secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.
Eicher Motors: VE Commercial Vehicles on Saturay commenced the commercial operations at its new, state-of-the-art truck manufacturing unit at Bagroda, Bhopal.
Bharat Dynamics: In a regulatory filing, the company announced that the Indian Air Force, last week, successfully test fired the Akash Missiles. Designed and developed by the DRDO, Akash is one of the most successful, indigenously made missiles inducted into the Indian Army and Air Force. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is the manufacturer of the Missile.
ITD Cementation India has reaffirmed the long-term rating for the line of credit (LOC) at [ICRA]A (pronounced ICRA A). The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to negative from stable.
Tata Consumer Products: Earth Rules, a step-down Australian subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products, has entered into an agreement to sell MAP Coffee business to Australia-based Buccheri Group.
Tata Chemicals: Tata Sons, the promoter of the company, has bought over 25 lakh shares of the firm worth over Rs 121 crore via bulk deal.
