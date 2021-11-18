Stocks to Watch: Paytm, KFC, Vedanta, ITC, Zomato, Phoenix, PNB Hsg, IRCTC

The key benchmark indices are likely to start the day on a tepid note given the underlying nervousness in our At 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty November futures were quoted at 17,874 as against the spot Nifty close of 17,899 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today.

Two new listings: and Sapphire Foods will make their debut on the stocks exchanges today. The trading debut of isn’t expected to be as much of a hit like its startup peers Nykaa and Grey market activity suggests the stock could list closer to or even slip below its issue price of Rs 2,150 per share. READ MORE



Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led on Wednesday said it had appointed a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend a range of options and alternatives, including demergers, spin-offs or strategic partnerships of its aluminium, iron & steel, and oil & gas businesses. READ MORE



Plans to spin-off and list its wholly-owned software services business – ITC Infotech in the coming months at a valuation of Rs 20,000-25,000 crore.

HCL Technologies: Was named a leader in IDC MarketScape - Worldwide Managed Multicloud Services 2021 Vendor Assessment. According to the report, through its portfolio of cloud services, HCL can assist enterprises in migrating and modernizing enterprise organizational structures, processes and IT environments to operate in a cloud model. Key building blocks involve HCL's end-to-end portfolio of managed multicloud services from transformation to operations, ecosystem operating model, industry-based solutions and automation, frameworks and accelerators.

Zomato: Has completed closure of its UK-arm, UK. Further, according to reports, the food-delivery firm is in talks to invest as much as $500 million in Grofers.

Infosys: Makes new investment to prepare American workforce for opportunities of tomorrow. The company commits to providing salesforce technology jobs as entry into Digital Careers for 500 job seekers by 2022. Further, in association with Bloomberg Media it has launched a new 'Bloomberg Digital Economy Index' creating Unique Data and AI-driven content for Business Leaders.

Mills: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) completed its first tranche of investment worth Rs 787 crore in the company’s subsidiary Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate Private Limited (PCREPL) on a private placement basis and by way of secondary acquisition of shares. As per the agreement, ,CPPIB has committed to invest Rs 1,350 crore in the firm.

PNB Housing Finance: Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has allowed the housing finance firm to withdraw its Rs 4,000 crore appeal related to the Carlyle deal.

KPI Global Infrastructure: Has bagged a new order for executing solar power project of 1.80 MWdc capacity from Shabnam Petrofils Private Limited, Surat under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company.

Camlin Fine Sciences: Board approved further acquisition of up to 35 per cent stake in subsidiary, Dresen Quimica S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (“Dresen”) from its joint venture partner Controladora De Servicios Riso S.A.P.I. de C.V. through its newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary in Mexico namely, CFS de Mexico Blends, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (CFS Blends) for an consideration of $8.50 million. The company (along with CFS Blends) now holds 98.50 per cent stake in Dresen.

Panchsheel Organics: The board has fixed December 3, 2021, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus equity shares in the 1:1 ratio.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, National Aluminium (Nalco), SAIL and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.