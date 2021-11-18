Stocks to Watch: Paytm, KFC, Vedanta, ITC, Zomato, Phoenix, PNB Hsg, IRCTC

-
ALSO READ
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
HSBC sees 19% downside in Zomato stock; cuts rating to reduce
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
IRCTC posts Q1 profit at Rs 82 cr, board approves 1:5 stock split
-
The key benchmark indices are likely to start the day on a tepid note given the underlying nervousness in our markets. At 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty November futures were quoted at 17,874 as against the spot Nifty close of 17,899 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today.
Two new listings: Paytm and Sapphire Foods will make their debut on the stocks exchanges today. The trading debut of Paytm isn’t expected to be as much of a hit like its startup peers Nykaa and Zomato. Grey market activity suggests the stock could list closer to or even slip below its issue price of Rs 2,150 per share. READ MORE
Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Wednesday said it had appointed a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend a range of options and alternatives, including demergers, spin-offs or strategic partnerships of its aluminium, iron & steel, and oil & gas businesses. READ MORE
ITC: Plans to spin-off and list its wholly-owned software services business – ITC Infotech in the coming months at a valuation of Rs 20,000-25,000 crore.
HCL Technologies: Was named a leader in IDC MarketScape - Worldwide Managed Multicloud Services 2021 Vendor Assessment. According to the report, through its portfolio of cloud services, HCL can assist enterprises in migrating and modernizing enterprise organizational structures, processes and IT environments to operate in a cloud model. Key building blocks involve HCL's end-to-end portfolio of managed multicloud services from transformation to operations, ecosystem operating model, industry-based solutions and automation, frameworks and accelerators.
Zomato: Has completed closure of its UK-arm, Zomato UK. Further, according to reports, the food-delivery firm is in talks to invest as much as $500 million in Grofers.
Infosys: Makes new investment to prepare American workforce for opportunities of tomorrow. The company commits to providing salesforce technology jobs as entry into Digital Careers for 500 job seekers by 2022. Further, in association with Bloomberg Media it has launched a new 'Bloomberg Digital Economy Index' creating Unique Data and AI-driven content for Business Leaders.
Phoenix Mills: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) completed its first tranche of investment worth Rs 787 crore in the company’s subsidiary Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate Private Limited (PCREPL) on a private placement basis and by way of secondary acquisition of shares. As per the agreement, ,CPPIB has committed to invest Rs 1,350 crore in the firm.
PNB Housing Finance: Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has allowed the housing finance firm to withdraw its Rs 4,000 crore appeal related to the Carlyle deal.
KPI Global Infrastructure: Has bagged a new order for executing solar power project of 1.80 MWdc capacity from Shabnam Petrofils Private Limited, Surat under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company.
Camlin Fine Sciences: Board approved further acquisition of up to 35 per cent stake in subsidiary, Dresen Quimica S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (“Dresen”) from its joint venture partner Controladora De Servicios Riso S.A.P.I. de C.V. through its newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary in Mexico namely, CFS de Mexico Blends, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (CFS Blends) for an consideration of $8.50 million. The company (along with CFS Blends) now holds 98.50 per cent stake in Dresen.
Panchsheel Organics: The board has fixed December 3, 2021, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus equity shares in the 1:1 ratio.
Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, National Aluminium (Nalco), SAIL and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU