Stocks to watch: Pidilite Ind, PVR, Inox Leisure, HPCL, Berger Paints

At 08:49 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 175 points, or 1.47 per cent higher at 12,083 levels, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported a 9.66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 356.44 crore for the September quarter. Revenue from operations rose 4.08 percent at Rs 1,880.33 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,806.58 crore in the year-ago period.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) on Wednesday reported a twofold jump in its second quarter (July-September 2020, or Q2) net profit on the back of a surge in refining margins and inventory gains, and announced a Rs 2,500-crore share buyback plan as the management said it felt the share price was lower than the value it deserves.

PVR, Inox Leisure: Shares of multiplex operators such as PVR, and Inox Leisure are expected to remain in focus as the Maharashtra government on Wednesday permitted theatres including single-screen, multiplex and drama halls to reopen from Thursday, adding that they could function outside containment zones only.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported a 86.90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 92.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by cost reduction. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in July-September quarter a year ago.

Earnings today: A total of 127 companies including Berger Paints, Gujarat Gas, and Dish TV are scheduled to report their September quarter earnings today.

Indian Hotels: Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 252.09 crore for the quarter ended September 30. Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 323.54 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,028.57 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Net profit of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 9.09 per cent to Rs 144.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 132.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Aviation stocks are likely to be under pressure today after the government extended the cap on airline capacity of 60 per cent up to February 24.

Jubilant Life Sciences reported a 10.13 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 224 crore for the quarter, mainly on account of higher taxes.

Happiest Minds' revenue grew 5.4 per cent sequentially in dollar terms, EBITDA margin expanded to 26.3 per cent. Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q2FY21 stood at Rs 34.08 crore compared to Rs 50.18 crore in Q1FY21, a loss of (32.1)% qoq and 26.67 cr in Q2FY20, a growth of 27.8 per cent YoY.

Apollo Tyres: Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 200 crore for the September quarter on the back of robust sales. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 83 crore in the July-September period of 2019-20.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has drawn a capital expenditure plan of around Rs 50,000 crore for the next five years, aiming to boost its airports, roads, data centre and other businesses.