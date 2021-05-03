Stocks to watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, TCS, M&M, Yes Bank, auto stocks

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 171 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 14,470, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: A total of 21 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers today, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Godrej Properties, L&T Technology Services and Varun Beverages.

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies will be in focus as investors will react to the auto sales figures for the month of April.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,227 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, up 108 per cent from Rs 6,348 crore logged in the corresponding quarter last year. READ MORE

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender on Friday reported a 193 per cent YoY jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 926 crore for the March quarter, aided by higher net interest income and lower provisions.

Yes Bank: The bank's standalone net loss widened marginally to Rs 3,788 crore in the March quarter of FY21 as against net loss of Rs 3,668 crore a year ago. The lender posted net profit of Rs 148 crore in the December quarter.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said Samir Seksaria will take over as the company's Chief Financial Officer on May 1, 2021. He succeeds V Ramakrishnan who retired on Friday.

Hero MotoCorp: The auto maker will extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, global parts center and R&D facility in Jaipur till May 9. The plant operations to resume on May 10.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) said it has inked a pact with shareholders of Meru to increase its stake to 100 per cent in the ride-hailing service provider. will acquire 44.14 per cent shares from private equity investor True North and others for an amount not exceeding Rs 76.03 crore and 12.66 per cent shares from Neeraj Gupta and Farhat Gupta, for an amount not exceeding Rs 21.63 crore, it added. With this arrangement, will enhance its current shareholding in Meru from 43.20 per cent to 100 per cent.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender announced wide-ranging organisational changes on Friday. The bank has been reorganised into three pillars of 'business verticals', 'delivery channels' and, 'technology and digital', as per a statement.

DCB Bank: The company has acquired equity stake in India INX and India ICC. The bank has invested Rs 5 crore each in the two companies. India INX and India ICC are promoted by BSE and are the leading exchange and clearing corporation in the GIFT City IFSC at Gandhinagar.

Tech Mahindra: IT company Tech Mahindra is in the process of filing a patent, along with Reagene Biosciences, for a drug molecule that can potentially attack coronavirus, according to a senior company official.

Bajaj Electricals: The company said it has bought the remaining stakes of Starlite Lighting Ltd for a cash consideration of around Rs 60 crore from its promoters.

ITC: Conglomerate ITC on Saturday said Atul Jerath has stepped down from its board of directors following his retirement from The Oriental Insurance Company.

Trent: The Tata group retail firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 as against a net profit of Rs 3.21 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Shriram City Union Finance: The company reported a nearly two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.28 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended March 2021. The company's net profit was Rs 150.92 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Indian Hotels Co: The Tata group hospitality arm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.72 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, impacted by continued pandemic related challenges. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 76.29 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Bank of India: State-owned lender has convened extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders this week to seek approval for issuance of equity shares to government for capital infusion of Rs 3,000 crore.

Coal India: The production in April rose 3.7 per cent YoY to 41.9 MT while offtake rose 38.4 per cent YoY to 54.1 MT.