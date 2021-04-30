Stocks to watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Ujjivan Fin Services, Wipro

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 185 points lower at 14,746, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Friday.



Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Q4 earnings: A total of 27 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers including Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Marico and Can Fin Homes.

Mukesh Ambani-led is expected to witness an increase of 8 per cent (on average) in its consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in the March quarter (Q4), led by a strong improvement in the profit of Jio, its telecom business. READ HERE

Titan: The company reported a 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 568 crore for the March quarter of FY21. Its margins, however, contracted to 10.9 per cent from 13 per cent posted in the same quarter last year.

Ambuja Cement: The company's profit jumped 71 per cent YoY to Rs 947.21 as against Rs 554.25 crore posted in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The revenue climbed 23 per cent YoY to Rs 7,714.81 crore.

Ujjivan Financial Services: A special resolution to appoint Samit Ghosh as CEO of was defeated as it didn’t get the requisite share of votes.

Wipro: The IT major revised its IT services revenue guidance to $2,324-$2,367 million for April-June quarter of FY22, which translates to a sequential growth of 8-10 per cent. The revision in guidance comes on the back of completion of Capco deal.

Union Bank of India: The company board has approved the extension of validity of the bank's FY21 capital raising plan till July 31, 2021.

IndiaMart InterMesh: The company's net profit for Q4FY21 stood at Rs 55.7 crore as against Rs 44.3 crore posted in the same period last year, translating into a growth of 26 per cent YoY. The company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The broker said it has posted its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 448 crore for the March 2021 quarter, driven by a Rs 264 crore investment gains. The company had posted a loss of Rs 253 crore in the year-ago quarter.

JK Tyre: Care Ratings revised the long-term rating on the company's bank facilities to to A from A-.

Page Industries: The company informed of temporarily suspending manufacturing operations in Karnataka due to Covid-19 situation.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The drug maker said it has launched generic Albendazole tablets, used in the treatment of a variety of parasitic worm infestations, in the US market.

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB): The SFB reported an over 38 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 168.98 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended March 2021. The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 122.32 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20.

Escorts: Farm equipment major Escorts said it will temporarily shut down its manufacturing operations on a selective basis between May 1 and May 3 amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The SFB reported a 162 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 113 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The small finance lender had posted a profit after tax of Rs 43 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Zensar Technologies: IT company Zensar Technologies reported a 27.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 90.5 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 70.9 crore in the January-March 2020 period, Zensar said in a regulatory filing.