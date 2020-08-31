Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, RBL Bank, Wockhardt, financials, JK Cement

At 08:42 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 70.7 points or 0.6 per cent higher at 11,752.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of the stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session

RIL: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd, has announced that it is acquiring the entire retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses from the Future Group as a going concern basis for a total consideration of Rs 24,713 crore. READ MORE



ITC: The board of ITC will consider a proposal for amalgamation of Sunrise Foods, Hobbits International Foods, and Sunrise Sheetgrah with the company. The proposal will be taken up at a meeting fixed on 4 September 2020

SBI: The Banks Board Bureau on Friday recommended Dinesh Kumar Khara for the post of chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender. The government, however, will take the final call on the appointment. Khara will replace Rajnish Kumar, whose term as chairman comes to an end on October 7.

Wockhardt: Drug firm Wockhardt on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759.75 crore for June quarter mainly on account of exceptional items in connection with the transfer of a business comprising 62 products and Baddi facility to Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Financial stocks may continue to be on the investors' radar as the loan moratorium ends today.

Khadim India recorded consolidated net loss of Rs 27.76 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.35 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Earnings today: Dredging Corporation of India, JK Cement, and Spandana Sphoorty Financial are among the 115 companies slated to report their quarterly results.

Balkrishna Industries: The company's Director - Finance, BK Bansal has resigned from his position.

Trident's manufacturing operations of the company at Budni location have been partially disrupted due to incessant rainfall in Madhya Pradesh

RBL Bank: Vishwavir Ahuja, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of RBL Bank, sold 18.92 lakh shares, or 0.37% stake, in the bank on 27th and 28th of August 2020 for about Rs 38.52 crore.