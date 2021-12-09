Stocks to Watch: RIL, M&M, Neogen, JBM Auto, Kopran, UBL, Voda Idea

The may look to consolidate after back-to-back days of strong gains for the benchmark indices. While, the underlying sentiment may remain positive given RBI’s thrust for growth in its policy outcome, some profit-taking cannot be ruled out owing to the weekly derivatives expiry. Meanwhile, here the top stocks to focus in trade today.

United Breweries: Beer maker has approached the appellate tribunal NCLAT against Rs 751.8 crore penalty imposed on the company by the fair trade regulator CCI for alleged cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer. READ MORE



Reliance, M&M: Reliance BP Mobility (RBML), the fuel retailing and battery charging focused arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, and Mahindra Group have forged a non-binding agreement for exploring creation of Electric Vehicle (EV) products and services. The JV will also be identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels. A Reliance official said that the agreement is for a broad collaboration which could extend to collaboration with any Mahindra Group company. READ MORE



Bondholders of Vodafone Idea to receive interest in time on the due date of December 13 as the company managed to raise funds for the repayment, bankers said. The telecom company had also fixed the record date for the next tranche of 7.77 per cent unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures on December 20. The company has to pay Rs 6,000 crore to its bondholders beginning December 13 till March next year. READ MORE The Business Process Management (BPM) arm of Infosys, on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford. The company has started operations in Dublin in 2014, delivering service offerings across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech, and fintech sectors.

Mindspace Business Parks: The company informed BSE, that it has added an additional floor at its Kondapur District Hospital in Telangana, that can accommodate additional 118 beds.

Neogen Chemicals: The company has scheduled an EGM on December 31 to consider a proposal to issue equity shares on preferential basis to SBI Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund and other private equity funds.

Kopran: The company’s board has approved issue of up to 49.60 lakh equity shares on a preferential basis to raise up to Rs 126.48 crore to various investors including promoters.

JBM Auto: The company’s board has approved a proposal for sub-division of equity shares. Accordingly, equity shares with face value of Rs 5 will be sub-divided to a face value of Rs 2 each as per the record date.

Wheels India: The company’s board has approved a Scheme of Amalgamation of Sundaram Hydraulics with the company.

Lactose India: The company’s board will meet on December 11 to approve and allot second tranche of equity shares on conversion of convertible warrants into equity shares at Rs 21 each issued on preferential basis.

Beardsell: The company’s board to meet on December 13 to consider a proposal for rights issue.

Stocks in F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock in F&O ban today.