Stocks to watch: RIL, Zomato, Infosys, Cosmo Films, IB Housing Finance

Nifty futures on SGX traded 79 point lower at 17,361 around 8.40 am, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Reliance Industries: The largest Indian company's telecom arm Jio has delayed the launch of its ultra low-cost smartphone it is developing with Google, to Diwali, possibly due to semiconductor shortages that the industry is facing.

Zomato: The online food delivery platform has decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17 mainly on account of gaps in order fulfillment leading to poor customer experience, marking its exit from the segment for the second time since last year.

Bharti Airtel: International rating agency S&P maintained Bharti Airtel's credit rating of "BBB-", and upgraded outlook to stable from negative, indicating the company's improved financial status and ability to pay back debt.

Infosys: IT services major formally launched its 'Equinox' suite of solutions to help enterprises transform their online and in-store functions and deliver personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.

Vedanta: Billionaire Anil Agarwal's flagship company is seeking a premium of at least $1 over the government-mandated price for the natural gas it plans to produce from its Assam block.

Punjab National Bank: The state owned lender said its board has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds. The decision was taken at the meeting of the board of directors.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The NFBC has received the CCI approval to divest its mutual fund business to Groww for Rs 175 crore. Divestment of the mutual fund business is aimed at focussing on its retail estate asset management business, as it is not the core focus area of the company.

LIC Housing Finance: The NBFC said it has allotted over 4.5 crore preference shares to promoter LIC for over Rs 2,335.5 crore. The company has allotted 4,54,00,000 equity shares on a preferential basis to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the housing finance firm said.

Shakti Pumps: The pump manufacturer said it has installed and commissioned the northeastern region's first high-altitude solar pump project in Mizoram.

Cosmo Films: The packaging solution provider said it has made a foray into the pet care business with the launch of its platform ZIGLY. ZIGLY is the country's first tech-enabled integrated pet care platform with an experience centre in New Delhi, Cosmo films said.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The realty firm has raised around Rs 85 crore equity capital from HDFC Capital's real estate fund and its promoters by issuing preferential shares.

Srei Infrastructure Finance: The Kolkata based NBFC is focusing on deleveraging its balance sheet and reducing stress on its books through recoveries and sell-down of portfolios, according to its annual report. It is in the midst of raising equity capital from foreign investors.

BHEL: The company successfully implemented +800 kV, 6,000 MW Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) link between the western region grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and the southern region grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu).

JMC Projects (India): CARE has upgraded the rating of long term bank facilities & non-convertible debentures of the company as 'AA-'; Stable from 'A+'; Stable. Further, it has upgraded the rating of short term bank facilities of the company as 'A1+' from 'A1'.

Dilip Buildcon: Subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received the financial closure from the National Highways Authority of India.

Shyam metalics and Energy: The company entered in to agreement for sale of shares in subsidiary/step down subsidiary and associate company with Dorite Tracon Pvt Ltd and Shyam Sel & Power Ltd.

JSW Steel: Moody's Investors Service changed the outlook on JSW Steel to positive from stable. The ratings agency also affirmed the company’s Ba2 Corporate Family Rating and its Ba2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating. Further, it has assigned Ba2 rating to the company’s proposed U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes. Similarly, Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings of BB- and Recovery Ratings of RR4 to the proposed notes.

Prakash Industries: The company has been declared as successful bidder in respect of Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in the 12th tranche of auction of coal mines.