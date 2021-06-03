Stocks to watch: Rossari Biotech, Tata Power, RIL, Ruchi Soya, sugar stocks

Nifty futures on the SGX were trading 66 points higher at 15,696 around 8.35 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track today:

Earnings Today: Gujarat State Petronet, APL Apollo Tubes, Arvind Fashions, Nucleus Software Exports and Quess Corp are among 29 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Sugar stocks: The government brought forward the target date for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending with petrol by two years to 2023 to help reduce India's dependence on costly oil imports.

Panacea Biotec: Drug firm Panacea Biotec reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 54.14 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 69.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

RIL: After record fundraising and debt prepayments, Reliance Industries (RIL) now has a strong balance-sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for its three hyper-growth engines - telecom arm Jio, retail and oil-to-chemicals business, firm's Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.

Tata Power: Solar, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has got a letter of award for an order worth Rs 686 crore from state-owned power giant NTPC.

Rossari Biotech: The company on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Unitop Chemicals, a supplier of surfactants, emulsifiers, and specialty chemicals, for Rs 421 crore.

Wipro: IT company Wipro said it has sold its entire stake in Denim Group for a consideration of USD 22.42 million (about Rs 160 crore). In March 2018, Wipro acquired a 33.33 per cent stake in Denim Group Ltd and Denim Group Management, LLC, for a consideration of USD 8.83 million.

Reliance Infrastructure: Its board will meet this week to consider raising funds through various means like issuing equity shares, rights issue and qualified institutional placement.

MTAR Technologies: The company said its profit after tax was up by 47 per cent YoY at Rs 46.1 crore in FY21 against Rs 31.3 crore in the year ago period.

Ruchi Soya: The company said it has made a foray into the nutraceuticals and wellness segment and initially will launch 10 products under the brand 'Patanjali' and 'Nutrela'.

NHPC: The company board will meet on June 10 to consider a proposal for raising of debt up to Rs 4,300 crore through issuance of corporate bonds, raising of term loans or external commercial borrowings in suitable tranches.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: Company board to meet on June 7 to consider raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, convertible se

Muthoot Finance: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,023.76 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 835.77 crore in Q4FY20, total revenue increased to Rs 3,104.5 crore from Rs 2,630.5 crore YoY.