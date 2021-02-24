Stocks to watch: Tata Consumer, GAIL, NTPC, SBI Card, Sanofi India, REC

-
-
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 70 points higher at 14,784, indicating a firm start for benchmark indices on Wednesday.
Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:
Tata Consumer, GAIL: The Tata Group firm will replace GAIL India in Nifty50 Index from March 31, 2021.
NTPC: State-owned NTPC said it has signed a share purchase agreement to buy GAIL's 25.51 per cent stake in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd (RGPPL), which is commonly known as Dabhol project. In other news, the company raised Rs 900 crore through issuance of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures.
SPARC: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) said the USFDA has ruled against its appeal related to Taclantis, its under development product for treatment of breast cancer.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company has inked a pact to acquire 26 per cent stake each in two Hyderabad-based solar power generating companies.
United Spirits: The company said it is initiating a strategic review of select popular brands as part of its strategy to continue "long-term profitable growth" through premiumising its portfolio.
Coal India: CIL's board will meet on March 5 to consider the second interim dividend.
Jet Airways: The NCLT, on Tuesday, rejected applications filed by various parties seeking a copy of the resolution plan submitted by winning bidder Kalrock-Jalan Consortium for grounded Jet Airways.
SBI Card: SBI Cards and Payment Services had raised Rs 550 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.
Sanofi India: The company board, on Tuesday, approved a final dividend of Rs 125 per share and a special dividend of Rs 240 per share for the year ended December, 2020.The final dividend and the special dividend will be paid on or after May 4, 2021.
REC: State-run REC has raised $500 million through issuance of notes (bonds) under its $7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme which would be used to finance the power sector.
Punjab & Sind Bank: The lender will allot preferential shares to the government next month in lieu of Rs 5,500 crore capital infusion into the bank.
UPL: Two workers died and 26 were injured after a fire broke out at the company's Jhagadia Plant in Bharuch district in Gujarat.
Mazagon Dock: The company has signed an MoU with Mumbai Port Trust in Maritime India Sumit 2021.
