Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, RIL, Voda Idea, BPCL, Wipro, Crompton Greaves

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 25 points higher at 15,167 around 8.25 am, indicating a positive start for benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

RIL, Future Retail: The Delhi High Court, on Monday, overturned an order that had stalled Future Group's $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance in a setback for Future's partner Amazon.com Inc, which has challenged the sale. READ MORE

Vodafone Idea: The Indian government has challenged in the Singapore High Court an international arbitration tribunal's verdict that overturned its demand for Rs 22,100 crore in back taxes from Vodafone Group Plc. READ MORE

Q3 earnings: Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Central Bank of India, Future Retail, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Torrent Power are among 218 companies slated to announce their quarterly earnings today.

NMDC: The company said its consolidated net profit jumped 53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,108 crore for the quarter ended in December.

BPCL: The firm has reported Rs 1,900.63 crore consolidated profit for the third quarter of FY21. This is a fall from the Rs 2,051 crore profit reported by the company in the same months of the previous financial year. The Board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 16 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each or 160 per cent.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company reported an 18.32 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 297 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. Consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 1,995 crore.

Wipro: The IT major announced the appointment of Michael Seiger as the country head and managing director for Germany and Austria.

Jindal Stainless Hisar: The firm posted an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 270 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

Galaxy Surfactants: The company on Monday reported a 77.59 per cent YoY growth in profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, at Rs 85.23 crore.

Titan: The firm has expanded its portfolio within the wearable category by launching its new smart fitness gear brand TraQ. TRAQ is the first-ever smart gear developed entirely by Titan and conceptualised in-house at the design studio in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors: JLR UK sales was down 42.8 per cent YoY at 4,542 units. while Jaguar UK sales fell 60.7 per cent at 914 units. Land Rover UK sales went down 35.4 per cent at 3,628 units.

Crompton Greaves Consumer: Promoter Amalfiaco Holdings plans to sell 2.83 crore shares or 4.5 per cent of the total equity through a block deal. As per a Bloomberg report, the floor price of the deal is set at Rs 387 per share which is a 5.2 per cent discount to Monday's closing price.

Vedanta: A meeting of Committee of Directors is slated to be held on February 11 to consider offering of secured NCDs aggregating up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company on Monday reported a 21 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 21.05 crore for the quarter ended in December. It had posted a profit of Rs 26.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.