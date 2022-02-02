Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Hero Moto, Voda Idea, TTML

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a positive note given the Budget cheer and encouraging global cues. As of 09:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,726 indicating a likely gap-up of 130 points on the NSE benchmark index. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Wednesday.

Earnings Watch: Adani Green, Alkyl Amines Chemical, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total Gas, Avadh Sugar, Bajaj Consumer Care, Balaji Amines, Balrampur Chini, Dabur, eClerx Services, Future Consumer, Gillette India, HDFC, IIFL Wealth, IOB, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant Foodworks, M&M Financial, Maharashtra Seamless, Meghmani Organics, MT Educare, Reliance Capital, Shankara Building, Somany Ceramics, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Tata Consumer Products, Triveni Engineering,V-Guard, Welspun Enterprises, Zee Entertainment and Zuari Agro Chemicals are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

Tech Mahindra: The IT firm’s Q3FY22 consolidated net profit rose 6.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,378 crore from Rs 1,290 crore in Q3FY21. Total income grew 18.3 per cent to Rs 11,674 crore from Rs 9,868 crore.

Adani Ports: The company reported a 6.2 per cent YoY decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 1,478.76 crore as against Rs 1,576.73 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was up 3.5 per cent YoY at Rs 4,422.73 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major reported 21.7 per cent fall in monthly sales to 3.80 lakh units in January 2022 as against 4.86 lakh units sold in January 2021. Exports, however, rose 20.4 per cent to 21,816 units versus 18,113 units.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom company informed BSE, that ratings agency CARE Ratings upgraded its rating on the company’s long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures from CARE B- (Credit Watch with Negative implications) to CARE B+ (Outlook: Stable).

Cadila Healthcare: The company informed Zydus today informed BSE, that it started the supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, to the Government of India against their order from its newly commissioned state-of-the-art, Zydus Vaccine Technology Excellence Centre at the Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad. The vaccine will be priced at Rs 265 per dose and the applicator being offered at Rs. 93 per dose excluding GST.

Tanfac Industries: The company has announced an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent equity shares in favour of Anupam Rasayan India for Rs 595 per share. The stock last closed at Rs 673 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML): The telecom company has decided not to opt for conversion of interest related to AGR dues into equity, as the interest amount eligible for such conversion has turned out to be far lesser than the company's own calculations. TTML had initially decided to go for conversion of interest on AGR dues into equity and had also communicated its decision to the telecom department. READ MORE



Jindal Hotels: The company reported a turnaround in Q3FY22, with a net profit of Rs 1.06 crore as against a net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in Q3FY21. Total income nearly doubled to Rs 10.38 crore from Rs 5.31 crore in the same period.