Stocks to watch: TechM, Concor, Bandhan Bank, UPL, Tatva Chintan, TVS Motor

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 84 points lower at 15,755 around 8.40 am, indicating a near gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Results Today: Over 100 companies including Bandhan Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, UPL, Indian Oil Corporation, Macrotech Developers, Marico, Nazara Technologies and Blue Dart Express are slated to post their quarterly numbers today. Furthermore, NTPC and IDFC First are among firms that will post their Q1 numbers on Saturday.

TechM: Tech Mahindra’s (TechM) Q1 FY22 net profit came in at Rs 1,353 crore, up 39.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) 25 per cent sequentially. Broad-based growth across segments and verticals allowed the company to deliver strong numbers. Revenue for the quarter grew 12 per cent YoY at Rs 10,198 crore. It was up 4.8 per cent sequentially.

TVS Motor Company: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 183 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2020-21 financial year.

Concor: State-owned Container Corporation of India (Concor) reported a 409.67 per cent YoY surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 251.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 49.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Garware Hi-Tech Films: Ashish Kacholia increased stake in Garware Hi-Tech Films, buying 1,41,871 equity shares at Rs 1,005 per share on the BSE, as per the latest bulk deals data. Kacholia held a 2.58 per cent equity stake in the company as of June 2021.

Tatva Chintan: Shares of more than doubled during their stock market debut on Thursday. The stock got listed at Rs 2,111, with a gain of 95 per cent over the issue price of Rs 903 per share. It ended the session at Rs 2,310.25, with a gain of 113.3 per cent. The listing gain clocked by Tatva Chintan was highest for IPOs this year. That apart, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 6.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 2,171.74 per share on the NSE on Thursday.

Indus Towers: Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Thursday posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,415 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. Indus Towers had recorded profit after tax of Rs 1,121 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Privi Speciality Chemicals: Aroma chemicals company Privi Speciality Chemicals will set up a joint venture with Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan for setting up a greenfield production facility in Mahad.

Welspun Enterprises: Its consolidated net profit rose 28.36 per cent YoY to Rs 25.66 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.99 crore a year ago. Its total income during the April-June quarter nearly doubled to Rs 413.37 crore.

Oberoi Realty: The company reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.81 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. The company has recorded consolidated revenues of Rs 294.77 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 126.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Raymond: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 157.10 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 247.60 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. However, its revenue from operation rose over four-fold to Rs 825.70 crore as against Rs 163.16 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: The company approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through issue of NCDs. Enhanced borrowing powers to Rs 33,500 crore from Rs 25,000 crore.

Hindalco Industries: CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its rating on the non-convertible debentures of the company to AA+/stable from AA/positive.