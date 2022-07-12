Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, BoB, Coal India, L&T, Paytm, SpiceJet, Wipro

today: A choppy start is on cards for the Indian equity amid muted mood overseas. As of 7:12 AM, the SGX Futures quoted 16,073 levels, a gap down of over 100-odd points on the Nifty50.



Globally, the US closed lower on Monday as investors await fresh inflation data and corporate earnings. Dow Jones declined 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.1 per cent, and the NASDAQ Composite was down 2.2 per cent. Major in Asia-Pacific, too, followed the suit and traded mixed on Tuesday morning.



Back home, investors will watch out India’s retail inflation figures for June. That said, industrial production and manufacturing output data is awaited as well.



Meanwhile, here are some stocks that are likely to see action in trade on Tuesday:



Results: HCL Technologies, Sterling and Wilson, Anand Rathi Wealth, Delta Corp, Goa Carbon, and Standard Capital Markets are few companies to announce their Q1FY23 results on Tuesday, July 12.



Bank of Baroda: The state-run bank has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate up to 0.15 per cent for select tenor of loans. The one year MCLR, based on benchmark for most consumer loans like auto and home, was revised up to 7.6 per cent from 7.5 per cent. Meanwhile, the three-month and six-month tenor loans were revised to 7.35 per cent and 7.45 per cent, respectively. READ MORE



Coal India: The state-run unit raised their capital expenditure by 64.8 per cent to Rs 3,034 crore in June quarter 2022-23, driven by strong spend in acquisition of land and solidification of transport infrastructure in coalfields. Meanwhile, Coal India’s capital expenditure was Rs 1,841 crore in April-June period of last fiscal year. READ MORE



L&T: The company declared that their subsidiary Construction has won contracts to build data centers of capacities that totaled 10.8 megawatt in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The company will design, build, and work on supply dynamics for the data centers and allied buildings including fit-outs. READ MORE



Paytm: The company said that the value of loans disbursed through their platform grew over nine-fold or 779 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,554 crore in the quarter that ended in June 2022. The lending and disbursements saw an annualized run rate of over Rs 24,000 crore in June. The company also satted that the Super App saw a growth in user engagement as average monthly transacting users grew 49 per cent YoY. READ MORE



Spandana Sphoorty: The company’s consolidated net profit dropped 42 per cent to Rs 28.6 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY22) after one-time settlement fees and transition expenses. Meanwhile, it had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 49.3 crore, a year ago. That said, consolidated income saw a sharp decline to Rs 299.1 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 480.3 crore. READ MORE



HDFC Life: The insurance firm invested in Z3Partners’ new fund ‘Z3Partners Tech Fund’ – a tech and digital investment-focused Venture Capital fund. Z3Partners, which is currently raising funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore is already backed by a slew of startups like DealShare and TrueFan. READ MORE



Wipro: An entity of Enterprises, PARI inked pact to acquire Hochrainer GmbH in Freilassing, Germany for strategic development in Europe. The German-based firm is an important supplier of automation technology and assembly systems for numerous global automobile manufacturers. READ MORE



Thomas Cook: and group company SOTC Travel announced launch of Vistara Getaways – International, an extension of ongoing exclusive partnership. The package will include travel from Vistara flights, premium hotel stays, transfers, and sightseeing experiences.



SpiceJet: The airline operator refuted reports that claimed crack in windshield of an aircraft minutes after departure from Chennai. Earlier, had also debunked reports that the Mumbai-Srinagar flight was delayed due to surprise inspection by the DGCA.