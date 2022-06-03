Stocks to Watch: UltraTech Cement, Castrol, CIL, Aether Ind, Deepak Nitrite

-
-
Stocks to Watch today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks are likely to start Friday’s session on an upbeat note following a relief rally in the US markets overnight. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,760 levels, hinting at an opening gain of over 100 points for the Nifty.
Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out for in trade today:
Aether Industries: The speciality chemical maker will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 642 per share.
UltraTech Cement: The country’s largest cement maker, on Thursday said its board had approved a new capital expenditure (capex) plan of Rs 12,886 crore, as the firm braces for competition in the sector. The capex, the company said, would be to increase capacity by 22.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) through brownfield and greenfield projects. Read here
Castrol India: MG Motor India and lubricant brad Castrol India are set to collaborate with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars, the automaker said in a statement on Thursday. Under the partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol will explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure and expand Castrol's existing auto service network to cater to EV customers. Read more
BSNL: State-run BSNL has urged the government to allocate it spectrum worth Rs 61,000 crore in the premium 700 Mhz frequency range as well as the medium frequency band for 4G and 5G services, reported PTI. Read more
Yes Bank: The bank plans to buy back overseas bonds worth up to $200 million and issued under the Medium Term Note Programme. The private sector lender did not elaborate on the purpose and timing for re-purchase these bonds. Read here
Deepak Nitrite: The company'smanufacturing facility in the Nandesari GIDC area in Vadodara caught a massive fire after five chemical blasts. After the accident, the company released a statement saying it was monitoring the situation and that loss of property was insured.
Coal India: As per a PTI report, the coal ministry has floated a draft cabinet note for seeking inter-ministerial views on the proposal to list 25 per cent shares of Coal India arm BCCL. As a part of Coal India (CIL) restructuring, the government has decided for an initial listing of 25 per cent shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL).
Godrej Industries: The company has invested Rs 690 crores in its arm Godrej Capital. With this, it has increased its holding from 87.11 per cent to 91.81 per cent in the latter.
Hindalco Industries: The company has completed the divestment process for Hindalco Do Brazil Industria Comercia de Alumina LTDA.
MTAR Technologies: The defence company has entered into a share purchase agreement with sellers and GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence for acquisition of a 100 percent stake in GEE PEE Aerospace & Defence. The acquisition cost is Rs 8.82 crore.
GR Infraprojects: The company has signed a concession pact with National Highways Authority of India for a Rs 1,577 crore road project.
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Promoter Rameshchandra Chimanlal Shah & persons acting in concert acquired 4.25 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on June 2, as per reports. With this, their shareholding in the company has increased to 57.81 per cent from 56.78 per cent.
Rajnish Wellness: The company said its board will consider issue of bonus shares and sub-division of shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 each on June 13.
