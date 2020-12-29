Stocks to watch: Wipro, 3i Infotech, Biocon, SBI Life, AU Small Finance

-
The SGX Nifty futures were trading 60 points higher at 13,948, at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, indicating a firm start for the Indian markets.
Here are the top stocks to watch in today's session:
Wipro: The IT services major's share buyback programme will commence today and close on January 11, 2021. In November, shareholders had approved the buyback plan for the purchase of up to 23.75 crore equity shares at Rs 400 per share.
AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank announced strategic partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to offer personalised insurance solutions.
3i Infotech: IT firm 3i Infotech has entered into definitive agreements to sell its software products business to the funds advised by Apax Partners for Rs 1,000 crore.
Axis Bank: Axis Bank is pruning its overseas operation as part of a strategy of focusing Indian market. It closed branches in Shanghai and Colombo last month while it is in the process of winding up Hong Kong Branch.
HDFC Bank: The board of directors has recommended the appointment of a new part-time chairperson of the bank.
ICICI Bank: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has sold 2 per cent stake in private sector lender ICICI Bank through open market transactions over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Biocon: The company has expanded its generic formulations portfolio with the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.
TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2021 version of its TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle model in Bangladesh.
SpiceJet: Air freight forwarder Skyways Air Services on Monday said it has joined hands with budget carrier SpiceJet for transporting COVID-19 vaccine across India.
SBI Life Insurance Company: The company approved the appointment of Shobinder Duggal as an additional director.
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will offer a battery swapping option at its select petrol pumps for EVs, offering to replace discharged batteries with fully charged ones in just a couple of minutes..
Tata Power: TP Renewable Microgrid (TPRMG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has announced inaugurating a 5 kilowatt (kW) bio-gas plant in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.
Coal India: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said it is constructing 21 railway sidings at an estimated investment of Rs 3,370 crore in four of its subsidiaries, an effort towards strengthening its rail infrastructure.
Tube Investments of India: The company completed one-time settlement and restructuring of funded facilities and guaranteed debt of CG Power as per the terms agreed upon.
Cochin Shipyard: The Board of Directors of Cochin Shipyard are scheduled to meet on January 4, 2021 to consider the declaration of an interim dividend to the shareholders of the company for the financial year 2020-21.
Fineotex Chemical: Nippon India Small cap Fund bought 66,08,595 shares of Fineotex Chemical at Rs 45.25, while promoter Surendra Deviprasad Tibrewala trimmed its 61.99 per cent stake as he sold 78,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 45.22.
