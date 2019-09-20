Stocks to watch: YES Bank, Axis Bank, PSBs, autos, ZEE, Adani Group cos

At 08:39 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 37 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 10,741.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

YES Bank: Morgan Credits (MCPL), the promoter firm of YES Bank, sold Rs 337 crore worth of shares of the lender in a bulk deal on Thursday. This was to prepay a certain part of its outstanding dues to Reliance Nippon Life AMC (RNam). READ MORE

Axis Bank on Thursday fixed the floor price for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at at Rs 661.50 per equity share.

Auto, consumer goods: Auto and consumer good stocks may hog the limelight today ahead of the GST Council meeting due later in the day. According to a Reuters report, the panel is unlikely to favour tax rate cut for auto sector as a study has warned of major revenue losses. That apart, fitment panel has rejected rate cut demand for 200 items that include caffeinated drinks, biscuits, rusks, TVs, among others.



Zee Group companies: Mutual funds (MFs) with a debt exposure to Essel Group companies are likely to give more time to their promoters to repay about Rs 3,000 crore of dues beyond the September 30 deadline, according to a Business Standard report.

PSBs, NBFCs: Public-sector banks (PSBs) will hold public meetings with borrowers for distributing loans in 400 districts of the country to boost demand ahead of the festive season, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday.In this, the banks will take help from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). READ MORE

Adani Group companies: Qatar Investment Authority is in negotiations with the Adani Group to buy a stake in the company’s flagship power transmission and distribution asset — Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), according to a report by The Economic Times.





on Thursday completed an investment of €11.35 million (Rs 88.9 crore) to form a 50:50 joint venture with Germany's Refu Electronik GmbH to make components for electric and hybrid vehicles, as per reports.