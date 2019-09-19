Essel Group promoters seek more time to repay over Rs 3,000 crore debt

Essel Group promoters have reached out to mutual funds (MFs) and other lenders, seeking an extension to the September 30 deadline for repaying about Rs 3,000 crore in dues, according to industry sources. Last week, the promoters had partially settled the dues pertaining to loans against shares through the proceeds of a stake sale in Zee Entertainment.

Sources said MFs and other lenders might allow an extension to the repayment deadline if the promoters were able to clearly demonstrate that the balance payments would be cleared soon. “Giving such an extension can backfire. In the ...