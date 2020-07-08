Stocks to watch: YES Bank, Titan, RIL, Zuari Agro, Maruti, BEML, APSEZ

At 08:43 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 52.85 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 10,808.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today -

YES Bank: YES Bank has filed its prospectus with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to raise about Rs 15,000 crore by launching a follow-on offer. The offer price band is likely to be in the Rs 12-15 range, and the offer might be launched as early as next week, said banking sources.

Titan Co: After suffering a complete erosion of sales in April due to Covid-19 lockdown, recovery for Titan has been better than originally foreseen on the back of higher share of wedding jewellery sales, good sales coming from GHS scheme, and investment-led demand leading to higher gold coin sales, said the company in a BSE filing on Tuesday.





Maruti Suzuki India: In an exchange filing, the company informed that its total production in June stood at 50,742 units as against 111,917 in the year-ago month.



Jio Platforms, the parent firm Reliance Jio, has received Rs 43,574 crore investment from Facebook for a 9.99 per cent stake in the company, Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The deal between Jio Platforms and Facebook was announced on April 22.

IndusInd Bank: According to a report by Moneycontrol, US-based hedge fund Route One Investment Company is in talks to increase its stake in the bank.

Zuari Agro: The company informed on Tuesday that its NPK -A Plant has been shut down due to non availability of bagging workers owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

Adani Ports: The company's board has approved raising up to $1.25 billion via dollar denominated foreign currency bonds.

BEML: The company said that the Ministry of Defence (MoD), has accorded "in-principle" approval for closure of Vignyan Industries Limited in Tartkere, a subsidiary of BEML Limited.