Stocks to watch: ZEE Enterprises, DHFL, IndiGo, Tata Steel, Airtel, RCom

Here's a list of the stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

ZEE Enterprises: Subhash Chandra, who ushered in the cable and satellite revolution in India with Zee TV, has stepped down as chairman of the board at the company he founded three decades ago. The decision was taken following a board meet on Monday. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: Rating agency ICRA has downgraded Bharti Airtel Ltd's long-term rating from "AA" to "AA-"on higher than anticipated provision for dues towards license fees on adjusted gross revenues (AGR) and spectrum usage charge.

ADAG cos, Bharti Airtel, RIL: Four companies, including Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group and Bharti Airtel, on Monday collectively submitted 11 bids for three Anil Ambani group companies, which are up for sale as going concerns as part of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process.

IndiGo: DGCA on Monday barred the carrier from operating Airbus A320 and 321 Neo aircraft having turbine blades built with titanium, which is prone to damage leading to mid-air engine shut down. READ MORE

DHFL: The government has ordered a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into the affairs of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and five real estate companies, Anurag Thakur, minister of state for corporate affairs, told the Lok Sabha on Monday. That apart,

Tata Steel: The company's planned cost rationalisation for Europe is credit positive for both companies as it will support a turnaround in Tata Steel UK Holdings Limited's less profitable operations that have impacted Tata Steel's consolidated credit quality, said Moody's Investors Services in a report.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, LVB may make accelerated provisioning for Karvy Group, according to this Business Standard report.