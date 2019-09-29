Street signs: Corporate tax cut, domestic hedge funds seek relief, and more

Positive Nifty bias in October series Nifty futures rollovers stood at 73 per cent, above the three-month average. The rollover figure hints that longs formed in the end of the last series have been rolled over. Also, overseas investors have doubled their position in index futures during the month.

The Nifty is currently trading above 50- and 200-day moving averages. Analysts expect continuation of the recent uptrend. The Nifty index has support at 11,300 levels and resistance at 11,600 levels. Analysts say the index could hover in this 300-point band until traders take cues from the ...