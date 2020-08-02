Street signs: HDFC scores a hattrick, use corrections to go long, and more

HDFC group scores a hattrick The HDFC group has scored a hattrick with HDFC Life Insurance Company entering the benchmark Nifty index on July 31. The country’s leading private sector life insurer joins parent HDFC and HDFC Bank in the 50-share index of bluechip companies. It also joins the Bajaj group in having three stocks on the Nifty index.

Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance currently are part of the Nifty. HDFC Life’s inclusion was on an out-of-turn basis, as it replaced Vedanta, which has proposed to delist or go private. During the rebalancing later this ...