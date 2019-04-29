Street signs: HEG dream run ends, Vodafone Idea stock in demand, and more

Vodafone Idea, Jet in demand on SLB Shares of Vodafone Idea and Jet Airways are in demand on the stock lending and borrowing (SLB) mechanism. Borrowers are willing to pay to get these shares in their hands to avail shorting opportunities.

Last week, the Idea and the Jet counters fetched annualised yield of 21 per cent and 96 per cent, respectively. Market experts said traders expect weakness in these two counters going ahead. “Shares of Vodafone Idea will come under pressure once the new equity shares issued through rights will enter the market. Jet shares also will be volatile ...