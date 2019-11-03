Street signs: IRCTC bankers bank on DMart, RIL market cap, and more

IRCTC bankers bank on DMart The three investment bankers that managed the share sale of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) are in the line of fire for not getting the pricing right. According to sources, the disinvestment department has delayed the payment of fees that is paid to investment bankers.

At Rs 890, IRCTC is currently trading 2.8 times above the issue price of Rs 320. The department has sought an explanation from the bankers on why the issue was under-priced. Pricing the issue right would have helped mop up a higher amount, helping the government with ...