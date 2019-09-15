Street signs: ITDC shares, delivery-based volumes on the rise, and more

Delivery-based volumes on the rise The rebound in the markets is likely to be extended if delivery-based volumes are an indication. The Nifty has gained over 300 points or 3 per cent, so far, this month with higher delivery-based volumes.

On the BSE, nearly 40 per cent of the trades carried out in the past few sessions were marked for delivery, while on the NSE the figure was close to 30 per cent. “If delivery-based volumes continue to edge higher, we can expect a turnaround in the markets,” said a broker. The latest gains in the markets have mirrored gains in global ...