Street signs: Lacklustre retail demand for OFS, bond sales, and more

Will Nifty be third time lucky? The Nifty last closed at 10,244, above its 100-day moving average, considered to be a crucial technical indicator. Most traders have now set their eyes on 10,350, a level from which the 50-share index retreated twice last week.

Technical analysts say, if the Nifty manages to breach this level, the next stop could be 10,550. Some analysts believe the strong momentum in banking shares and heavyweights, such as Reliance Industries (RIL), could help the index get past the 10,350 hurdle. “If the rally seen in HDFC twins and RIL sustains, the market ...