Street signs: Market trend remains bullish, low float, higher price & more

Technical analysts say the Nifty has formed a bullish pattern on the weekly charts and is headed towards 10,700-10,800, which is a key resistance zone

Sundar Sethuraman & Samie Modak 

Market trend remains bullish The benchmark Nifty gained 2.2 per cent last week to end at a four-month high of 10,607. Technical analysts say the Nifty has formed a bullish pattern on the weekly charts and is headed towards 10,700-10,800, which is a key resistance zone.

On the downside, it has good support at 10,500-10,400 levels. “The short-term trend of the Nifty continues to be positive. The choppy movement at the upside may continue in the early part of next week. A sustainable move above 10,700 may open up the next upside target of 11,000-11,200 in a couple of weeks,” ...

First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 18:41 IST

