Street signs: MFs turn cautious on ICICI, India Vix turns benign, and more

MFs turn cautious on ICICI Bank The ICICI Bank stock has fallen over 7 per cent in the last month as investors have turned cautious after allegations of corporate governance lapses at the private sector bank. Several domestic mutual funds (MFs) have trimmed their exposure to the stock.

According to data, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 21 million shares of ICICI Bank during May while Birla Sun Life has sold nearly 9 million shares in the same month. HDFC Mutual Fund has also sold 5.5 million shares of the private lender.