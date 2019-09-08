Street signs: Nestle stock, MFs fear redemption pressure, and more

MFs fear redemption pressure The steep correction in the markets has got mutual fund (MF) players worried over the rise in redemptions from equity fund investors. "Returns have continued to remain bogged down due to market volatility. The recent sell-off can further stoke concerns and lead to a spike in redemption requests from MF investors.

We are already seeing some spike in redemptions in the current month, but will have to wait for the full month to see the impact," said a senior executive of a fund house. In July, equity funds had seen over Rs 12,000 crore of ...